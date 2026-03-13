Smoke from Nebraska wildfires prompts air quality health advisory in northeast Colorado

DENVER — Smoke from Nebraska wildfires is prompting an air quality health advisory for northeast Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Winds have brought the smoke southward, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. It could linger into the afternoon through 4 p.m. Friday across southeastern Colorado, the CPDHE said.

The air quality health advisory could impact Larimer, Weld, Morgan, Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Washington, Yuma, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca Counties.

If visibility from the smoke is reduced to less than 5 miles, it has reached an unhealthy level, the CDPHE advised.

Residents in the affected areas may want to remain indoors amid moderate to heavy smoke, especially younger and older adults, those who have heart disease or respiratory illnesses.