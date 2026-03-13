Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
24  WX Alerts 3  Closings/Delays
NewsWildfire

Actions

Smoke from Nebraska wildfires prompts air quality health advisory in northeast Colorado

High temperatures will be back in the 70s for Friday with high winds and high fire danger, which now extends into Saturday. A cold front with snow arrives on Sunday.
Dangerous winds again with high temps in the 70s creating high fire danger
nws wildfire smoke.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — Smoke from Nebraska wildfires is prompting an air quality health advisory for northeast Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Winds have brought the smoke southward, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. It could linger into the afternoon through 4 p.m. Friday across southeastern Colorado, the CPDHE said.

The air quality health advisory could impact Larimer, Weld, Morgan, Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Washington, Yuma, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent, Prowers and Baca Counties.

If visibility from the smoke is reduced to less than 5 miles, it has reached an unhealthy level, the CDPHE advised.

Residents in the affected areas may want to remain indoors amid moderate to heavy smoke, especially younger and older adults, those who have heart disease or respiratory illnesses.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real-talk-with-micah-smith-logo.jpg

Real Talk with Micah Smith: Watch full episodes now