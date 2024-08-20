Small wildland fire in Jefferson County likely sparked by lightning

DENVER — Lightning likely sparked a small wildland fire Tuesday afternoon burning near Clear Creek Canyon in Jefferson County, the sheriff’s office said.

The Goltra Fire, as it's being called, was first reported around 4 p.m. near Tunnel 1 in the canyon. No evacuations were issued.

The sheriff’s office said crews are responding to the blaze and expect to have the fire contained relatively quickly.

A drone was launched to better assess the size of the fire. No structures are threatened.

Smoke from the Goltra Fire is visible from the Denver area, including from Alumni Field at Marv Kay Stadium at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden.