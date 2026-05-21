Sharpe Fire is 100% contained in southeast Colorado, 80% contained in Oklahoma

BACA COUNTY, Colo. — The portion of the Sharpe Fire that burned in Colorado is now 100% contained, officials announced Thursday, though parts are still active in Oklahoma.

In total, the fire has burned about 29,200 acres across both states. According to the U.S. Forest Service, more than 16,000 of those acres were in Colorado, near the town of Campo in the southeast corner of the state. More than 12,000 acres burned in Oklahoma, where containment has reached 80% as of Thursday.

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Most crews on the Colorado side of the blaze are now demobilizing and headed home, the USFS said.

"The community can expect to see a few remaining fire engines and overhead in the area as they continue to patrol the firelines and looking for any additional hot spots in the interior of the fire footprint," USFS posted on Facebook.

Evacuation orders for Campo residents in the area were lifted on Sunday evening, though people living outside the town's limits remained under those orders.

U.S. Forest Service

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency in response to the fire on Sunday night, which activated the State Emergency Operations Plan and directs state officials to take responsibility for all response, recovery, and mitigation efforts.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Baca County residents can sign up for emergency alerts here.