Seeing smoke in the Denver metro area? There's a prescribed burn near Green Mountain

DENVER — If you see smoke across the Denver metro area Wednesday, don’t be alarmed – it’s a prescribed burn near Green Mountain.

The fire is planned to burn up to 536 acres of National Forest System lands in the Green Mountain – Little Scraggy area of Jefferson County, the South Platte Ranger District with the United States Forest Service for the Pike-San Isabel National Forests announced last week.

The #GreenMountainRX is producing some smoke which is visible from portions of the Denver metro. This prescribed fire is near Green Mountain in far southern Jefferson county. #cowx https://t.co/hcxD1D4YyC — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 5, 2024

A crew from West Metro Fire Rescue also said it would be helping with the prescribed burn Wednesday morning.

"Prescribed fire reduces woody debris, small trees, and shrubs on the forest floor. Removing these hazardous fuels decreases the risk of extreme wildland fires," the USFS South Platte Ranger District said.

While smoke from large-scale wildfires can impact large areas, smoke from prescribed fires is carefully considered and can generally be avoided with some preplanning. Visit https://t.co/MVfHjwQVBn to get information on air quality in your area. #WildfireCrisisStrategy pic.twitter.com/tAPrAsBJfh — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) June 5, 2024

The USFS expected smoke to be visible along Highway 26 Wednesday, and even said it could be visible for days to weeks.

"Please do not call 911 since a prescribed burn is not an emergency. The area will be monitored and patrolled to ensure fires are completely out," the USFS South Platte Ranger District said.

Wildfire smoke can cause problems for some people's health. Anyone with concerns can check the air quality in their area here. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment also offers recommendations to reduce the effects of wildfire smoke here.

Anyone with further questions about the prescribed burn can call the South Platte Ranger District at 303-275-5610 or e-mail brian.banks@usda.gov.