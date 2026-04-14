Schwachheim Fire burning in southern Colorado grows to 646 acres as critical fire weather conditions continue

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — A fire burning near Lake Dorothy in southern Colorado grew by about 200 acres overnight as officials warned high fire danger conditions were expected to continue Tuesday.

Fire officials responding to the Schwachheim Fire burning about 13 miles southeast of Trinidad in the Lake Dorothy State Wildlife Area said the blaze had grown to 646 acres by Tuesday morning.

About 100 firefighters are currently fighting the fire, which is burning in grass and brush fuels in an old burn scar area of rugged, steep drainages west of Lake Dorothey Reservoir. It was reported Sunday at around 4:40 p.m.

he Colorado Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed management of the fire at 6 a.m. Tuesday, less than a day after Gov. Jared Polis verbally declared a disaster emergency for the fire.

Hoehne Fire Protection District

In Tuesday’s update, officials said the fire was active overnight, with some growth in the east drainage. Erratic and shifting winds combined with difficult terrain contributed to fire growth Monday, they wrote. Additional resources were ordered to assist firefighters at the scene.

The National Weather Service in Boulder forecasts dangerous wildfire conditions will persist for southern Colorado through 8 p.m. Tuesday, as temperatures reach the upper-60s to mid-70s and winds gusts reach up to 35 mph with humidity values as low as 10%.

The Lake Dorothy State Wildlife Area is closed, and a temporary flight restriction is in effect above the fire. Drone users were warned not to fly their devices as it hinders firefighters from fighting the fire from the sky.

Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect for Trinidad, Aguilar, El Moro, Cokedale, Jansen, and Hoehne. People in the area were urged to sign up for emergency alerts at this link.