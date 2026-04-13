Fire burning in Las Animas County prompts governor to verbally declare disaster emergency

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — A fire near Lake Dorothy in southern Colorado has prompted the governor to verbally declare a disaster emergency.

The fire has been named the Schwachheim Fire and is burning within the Lake Dorothy State Wildlife Area, which is closed. The area is a 4,800-acre leased property between the City of Raton, New Mexico and Colorado Parks and Wildlife. This is about 13 miles southeast of Trinidad.

Hoehne Fire Protection District

The fire had burned 450 acres as of 4:50 p.m. Monday with no containment, according to the Hoehne Fire Protection District.

It was first reported on Sunday. Firefighters responded to Lake Dorothy, less than a mile from the New Mexico border. The Raton Fire Department from New Mexico also responded.



The crews worked until darkness set in. Due to dangerous terrain, they did not continue firefighting efforts overnight, the Hoehne Fire Protection District said.

They returned on Monday morning.

Throughout the day, the fire continued to grow. In the morning, the fire protection district said it had burned about 150 acres. Their latest update at 4:50 p.m. said it was 450 acres.

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The cause of the fire is unknown, the Hoehne Fire Protection District said.

On Monday afternoon, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis verbally declared an emergency in response to this fire. This activates the State Emergency Operations Plan. It also directs the Department of Public Safety — as well as Divisions of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and Fire Prevention and Control — to take any action needed to help with the response, recovery and mitigation efforts.