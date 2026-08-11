Rio Blanco Fire burning in Archuleta County now 91% contained, fire officials say

ARCHULETA COUNTY, Colo. — Crews working the Rio Blanco Fire burning on National Forest lands in Archuleta County said they’re making good strikes against the blaze, reporting a 91% containment on the fire in an update earlier Tuesday.

In an update, fire management officials said the focus for the fire has begun shifting more toward rehabilitation of burnt land, with the San Juan Team 8 transferring command of the fire to a Type 4 organization on Monday evening.

top-stories.mp4

Fire officials said residual smoke from smoldering downed trees remains visible well within containment lines and may continue for weeks but does not pose a concern to firefighters.

Suppression repair work will continue but firefighters will also have a designated Initial Attack crew to respond quickly to any new fire starts in the area that could further stretch firefighting resources.

“The issue is that vegetation in the area is so drought-stricken that any new ignitions can spread rapidly and be difficult to control,” fire officials wrote.

Though some road closures remain in the San Juan National Forecast, including the Valle Seco Road (NFSR 653) and all associated spur roads, no evacuations remain in place.

The fire was first reported on July 28 at around 3 p.m. burning 12 miles south of Pagosa Springs on Valle Seco B Road.