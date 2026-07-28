Fast-moving wildfire forces evacuations in Archuleta County

ARCHULETA COUNTY, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations are in place for residents along a county road in Archuleta County as a wildfire spreads in the area.

The Archuleta County Sheriff's Office said the evacuation applies to people off of County Road 335, also called Lower Blanco Road.



Multiple fire resources were notified and are en route as of 4:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

Archuleta County Sheriff's Office A wildfire burns in Archuleta County on July 28, 2026.

Anybody who has evacuated is welcome to go to the Pagosa Springs High School. Livestock can be brought to the county fairgrounds. The Pagosa Springs Humane Society is open for smaller domestic animals.

For more information, call 970-508-9928.

This is a developing story and will be updated.