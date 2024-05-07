Residents near mobile home park west of Durango under pre-evacuation notice due to reported fire

DURANGO, Colo. — Residents of a mobile park west of Durango were put under a pre-evacuation notice Tuesday afternoon after reports of a small fire sparked concerns among fire officials that it could spread quickly due to strong winds in the area.

The fire, which is currently estimated at about three acres in size, was reported near the Lightner Creek Mobile Home Park west of Durango. Fire officials with the Durango Fire Protection District were responding, according to a news release.

Though reportedly small in size, “high winds give the fire a high potential to spread quickly,” a La Plata County spokesperson said in an email.

Due to the potential of quick fire spread, residents of the park, which include approximately 85 homes, were put on a pre-evacuation notice. A map of the fire area can be viewed here.

La Plata County

A wind advisory remains in effect for parts of southwestern Colorado, including Cortez, Dove Creek, Mancos, Durango, Bayfield, Ignacio, and Pagosa Springs through 9 p.m. Monday due to westerly winds between 25 to 35 mph that could bring gusts up to 55 mph, according to National Weather Service (NWS) officials in Grand Junction.

Residents were strongly encouraged to register for CodeRED through the county’s website at co.laplata.co.us under the “Emergency Management” tab. Updates will also be provided via La Plata County’s social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) and the county website, officials said.

Residents were also asked not to call 911, but instead to call the county’s Emergency Management line at (970) 385-8700.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | May 7, 11am