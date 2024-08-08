Remaining mandatory evacuations downgraded to voluntary as Alexander Mountain Fire containment grows to 91%

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The remaining mandatory evacuation orders were downgraded to voluntary Wednesday as containment of the Alexander Mountain Fire grew to 91%.

In an update, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the fire has burned 9,668 acres and is 91% contained as of Wednesday evening.

The blaze, the largest of the wildfires burning Colorado, was first reported at around 10:38 a.m. on July 29. It forced the evacuations of more than 5,000 people in the area and destroyed 26 homes and 21 outbuildings. No injuries have been reported.

The sheriff's office said remaining mandatory evacuation orders for the Storm Mountain and Cedar Park areas have been downgraded to voluntary. Residents must show credentials in order to enter the area, according to LCSO.

Residents can access resources through the Disaster Assistance Center (DAC), located at The Ranch Event Complex in Loveland. The DAC will be open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The sheriff's office urged residents in the Alexander Mountain Fire burn scar to be aware of the risk of flash flooding. Rainfall triggered a flash flood warning for the burn area Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the US Forest Service Law Enforcement Tip Line at 303-275-5266. Photographs and videos can be submitted through this link.