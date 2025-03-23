Pre-evacuation warnings lifted for wildland fire in Teller County, 100% contained

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. -- Pre-evacuation warnings were lifted Saturday evening for an Lakeview, Forest Heights after a wildland fire sparked near County Road 11, said the sheriff's office.

The fire near Wright Reservoir, north of 4 Mile Fire Station was reported 100% contained as of around 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the Teller County Sheriff's office, which said fire crews were still in the area.

"Evacuations are voluntary not mandatory. If you feel you are in danger, please evacuate the area," officials earlier said on social media before updating below:

"The PRE EVACUATION WARNING for Lakeview, Forest Heights has been lifted. Fire is 100% contained, Emergency crews are still on scene at this time."