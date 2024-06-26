Oak Ridge Fire, burning near Beulah, reaches 787 acres and is 0% contained

BEULAH, Colo. — The Oak Ridge Fire near Beulah has reached 787 acres and is 0% contained, according to fire officials.

The fire, which was initially reported on June 22, is burning three miles northwest of Beulah. A lightning strike sparked the blaze, according to Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team 3. That team assumed management of the fire at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews are now working to build direct and indirect fire lines. They constructed direct line on the eastern edge of the fire's perimeter to keep the fire from moving closer to Beulah.

USFS

"They began structure protection measures and plan to set up hoselays and sprinkler systems to protect structures at risk," the management team said. "Firefighters are scouting the fire perimeter to determine where they can construct an indirect fire line that ensures firefighter safety while protecting the values at risk."

Thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon may bring gusty winds between 45 and 60 mph to the fire. Small hail and brief heavy rain is possible. As the weather permits, aerial resources will help the firefighters on the ground.

The fire is active on all sides, the management team said, and will likely spread in all directions.

Middle Creek Road is currently closed. Homes along that road are under a mandatory evacuation.

People in the Vine Mesa, Cascade Avenue, Pine Avenue and Beulah Highland Road areas are under a pre-evacuation order and should be ready to leave at a moment's notice. Read more about evacuations here.

Inversions will make wildfire smoke settle at lower elevations. An Air Quality Health Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday for western Pueblo County and eastern Custer County, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

For more about the Oak Ridge Fire, call 719-315-1536 or email 2024.oakridge@firenet.gov.

Oak Ridge Fire Update