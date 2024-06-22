Evacuation order issued for Middle Creek Canyon due to a fire burning near Beulah

PUEBLO COUNTY — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for those in Middle Creek Canyon due to a wildfire, according to the Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District.

What we know:



Evacuations have been issued for those in Middle Creek Canyon

Pre-evacuations have been issued for those living in Beulah Highlands, and those living on Cascade Avenue, Pine Avenue and Vine Mesa Avenue

Those evacuated can go to Pueblo County Parks and Recreation, located at 1650 Cooper Place

A shelter for large animals is being set up at the 4 Bar S, 6678 Hwy 78

The fire has burned 495 acres

The fire is 0% contained

The fire was caused by lightning



The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says the fire has now spread into Custer County.

According to the sheriff's office, 20 homes are evacuated and 40 homes are under a pre-evacuation notice. They also say one of the watersheds that feeds Beulah is in path of the fire. They say this could contaminate the water if the fire moves in.

To sign up for cell phone emergency alerts, visit the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office website.

Background Information

The United States Forest Service (USFS) confirms that several crews are still monitoring a wildfire burning in western Pueblo County Saturday overnight.

The Oak Ridge Fire was first reported around 9:00 a.m. Saturday about 3 miles northwest of Beulah Colorado near the Pueblo and Custer County border.

On Sunday, the USFS says a Type 1 and Type 3 helicopter is engaging in bucket drops, and plans are in place to have a large tanker drop fire retardant in the area before ground crews move in for their attack.

Resources, including engines & helicopter, from San Carlos RD responding to the #OakRidgeFire_CO located in Pueblo County, 3 miles nw of Beulah, CO. Fire is smoldering & creeping in mix conifer understory. https://t.co/3LKOB4dJBr — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) June 22, 2024

USFS says a helicopter flew bucket drop over the fire Saturday.

The department says there are no concerns for the community of Beulah at this time and the fire is burning about two ridges away from the Beulah Highlands.

Fire Location Coordinates

News5 will continue to monitor this situation and bring you the latest information as it is available.

Tuesday afternoon update on the Oak Ridge Fire Officials in Pueblo County Tuesday held a press conference where they said the Oak Ridge Fire had grown to a total of 495 acres Tuesday. All evacuation orders remain the same. The fire was first reported on Saturday. Oak Ridge Fire Tuesday afternoon updates

