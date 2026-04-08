Mandatory evacuations ordered along County Road 31 south of Carter Lake due to Cougar Run Fire

BERTHOUD, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations were ordered along County Road 31 south of Carter Lake Wednesday morning due to the Cougar Run Fire, according to NoCo Alert.
At 6:53 a.m. Wednesday, those in the area were instructed to leave immediately to ensure safety.
A voluntary evacuation order was issued for residents in the area of Blue Mountain and Spring Valley, west of Carter Lake.
For a map of the affected area and more details, click here.
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