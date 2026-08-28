Mandatory evacuations issued for Pinewood Springs, Blue Mountain in Larimer County due to wildfire

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations have been issued for residents northwest of Longmont due to a wildfire burning in the area Friday afternoon.

The Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority alert was issued for residents in Pinewood Springs and Blue Mountain at 1:30 p.m.

Watch Duty reports the fire, which is burning between Estes Park and Lyons, has been dubbed the Moose Mountain Fire. An evacuation map of the fire is below.

No other information about the fire, including acreage or containment, was immediately available.

Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said smoke from the Moose Mountain Fire may be seen in the Lyons area.

"At this time, we have no impacts (evacuations, road closures, etc.) in Boulder County," said Boulder County Sheriff's Office spokesman Vinnie Montez in a social media post. "If that changes, we will let you know."

Residents were urged to text LCEVAC to 888777 for updates and head to www.nocoalert.org for a map of the evacuation area.