Mandatory evacuations issued for Elk Fire burning in northern Hinsdale County

HINSDALE COUNTY, Colo. – Mandatory evacuations have been issued for a small portion of northern Hinsdale County in response to the Elk Fire, which has been burning on U.S. Forest Service land for nearly a week.

Evacuation orders were issued for zones HNS-E002 and HNS-E005, which border just north of Henson to the south, CO 23 to the west, CO 149 to the east and the Gunnison County borderline to the north.

A map of the evacuation zones can be viewed below or by clicking here.

Watch Duty

Zone HNS-E006, which is just east of one of the evacuated zones is under pre-evacuation notice at this time.

The 574.4-acre Elk Fire was first reported on July 9, burning in remote, rugged wilderness terrain.

MORE | Extensive Denver7 coverage of other Colorado wildfires

“Due to the fire’s location, the inability to safely access it by ground, and the high risk associated with emergency extraction or medical evacuation, firefighters are using indirect suppression tactics around the perimeter of the fire,” said an official with the U.S. Forest Service.

Closures

Forest Service Road 868 (Alpine Plateau Road) is closed to the public due to fire operations.

Highway 149 remains open, but motorists should expect increased firefighter traffic and a reduced speed limit in the area. Please slow down and use caution when traveling through the incident area.