Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises as more Colorado crews arrive to help

DENVER — More Colorado firefighters and resources are arriving in California to help Los Angeles area crews fight wildfires that have destroyed thousands of homes and killed 16 people.
Several Colorado agencies have already sent crews or are in the process sending teams to the Los Angeles area as forecasters again warned of dangerous weather with the return of strong winds this week.
Previously, Denver7 reported that the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control as well as the Castle Rock Fire and Rescue Department have already sent crews and resources.
A list of Colorado agencies involved in wildfire operations in California as of Sunday:
- DFPC Multi-Mission Aircraft
- Hartsel Fire Protection District
- Castle Rock Fire And Rescue Department
- Southern Arkansas Fire Protection District
- Four Mile Fire Protection District
- Stratmoor Hills Fire District
- Palmer Lake Fire Department
- Jackson 105 Fire Protection District
- North-West Fire Protection District
- NE Teller County Fire Protection District
- Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue
- Colorado Springs Fire Department
- Grand Fire Protection District No. 1
- Grand Lake Fire Protection District
- Oak Creek Fire Rescue
- Arvada Fire
- South Metro Fire Rescue
- South Arkansas Fire Protection District
- Boulder Fire-Rescue
- Aurora Fire Rescue
- Mountain View Fire Rescue
- Lefthand Fire Protection District
- Vail Fire and Emergency Services
- Los Pinos Fire District
- Upper Pine River Fire Protection
- Grand Junction Fire Department
- Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District
- Cortez Fire Protection District
- Eagle River Fire Protection District
- Summit Fire & EMS
- Colorado River Fire Rescue
- Loveland Fire Rescue Authority
- Chaffee County Fire Protection District
- Stonewall Fire Department
- Purgatoire River Volunteer Fire Department
- Spanish Peaks / Boncarbo Fire Protection District
- Deer Mountain Fire Protection District
- Gunnison Volunteer Fire Department
- U.S. Forest Service - PSICC National Forest
- Security Fire Department
- City of Thornton Fire Department
- Denver Fire Department
- Windsor Severance Fire Rescue
- West Metro Fire Rescue
- Westminster Fire Department
- Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control
- Boulder County Sheriff's Office
- Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District
- Greeley Fire Department - Greeley, Colorado
- Brighton Fire Rescue
- Platte Valley Fire Protection District
- Larimer County Sheriff's Office
- Poudre Fire Authority
- Timberline Fire Protection District
- Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District
- Colorado State Forest Service
- Boulder Mountain Fire Authority
- El Paso County Sheriffs Office
Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone said 70 additional water trucks arrived to help crews fend off flames spread by renewed gusts. “We are prepared for the upcoming wind event,” he said.
Fierce Santa Anas have been largely blamed for turning the wildfires sparked last week into infernos that leveled entire neighborhoods around the city where there has been no significant rainfall in more than eight months.
Twelve people were missing within the Eaton Fire zone and four were missing from the Palisades Fire, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. Luna added that “dozens” more reports might have come in Sunday morning and investigators were reconciling whether some of the missing might be among the dead. There are no children among those reported missing, he said.
Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 16 over the weekend. Five of the deaths were attributed to the Palisades Fire and 11 resulted from the Eaton Fire, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said in a statement Saturday evening.
About 150,000 people in Los Angeles County remained under evacuation orders, with more than 700 residents taking refuge in nine shelters.
By Sunday morning, Cal Fire reported the Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth and Hurst fires had consumed more than 62 square miles, an area larger than San Francisco. The Palisades Fire was 11% contained and containment on the Eaton Fire reached 27%. Those two blazes accounted for 59 square miles.
Crews from California and nine other states are part of the ongoing response that includes 1,354 fire engines, 84 aircraft and more than 14,000 personnel, including newly arrived firefighters from Mexico.
