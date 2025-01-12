Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises as more Colorado crews arrive to help

DENVER — More Colorado firefighters and resources are arriving in California to help Los Angeles area crews fight wildfires that have destroyed thousands of homes and killed 16 people.

Several Colorado agencies have already sent crews or are in the process sending teams to the Los Angeles area as forecasters again warned of dangerous weather with the return of strong winds this week.

Previously, Denver7 reported that the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control as well as the Castle Rock Fire and Rescue Department have already sent crews and resources.

A list of Colorado agencies involved in wildfire operations in California as of Sunday:



DFPC Multi-Mission Aircraft

Hartsel Fire Protection District

Castle Rock Fire And Rescue Department

Southern Arkansas Fire Protection District

Four Mile Fire Protection District

Stratmoor Hills Fire District

Palmer Lake Fire Department

Jackson 105 Fire Protection District

North-West Fire Protection District

NE Teller County Fire Protection District

Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue

Colorado Springs Fire Department

Grand Fire Protection District No. 1

Grand Lake Fire Protection District

Oak Creek Fire Rescue

Arvada Fire

North Metro Fire Rescue District

South Metro Fire Rescue

South Arkansas Fire Protection District

Boulder Fire-Rescue

Aurora Fire Rescue

Mountain View Fire Rescue

Lefthand Fire Protection District

Vail Fire and Emergency Services

Los Pinos Fire District

Upper Pine River Fire Protection

Grand Junction Fire Department

Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District

Cortez Fire Protection District

Eagle River Fire Protection District

Summit Fire & EMS

Colorado River Fire Rescue

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority

Chaffee County Fire Protection District

Stonewall Fire Department

Purgatoire River Volunteer Fire Department

Spanish Peaks / Boncarbo Fire Protection District

Deer Mountain Fire Protection District

Gunnison Volunteer Fire Department

U.S. Forest Service - PSICC National Forest

Security Fire Department

City of Thornton Fire Department

North Metro Fire Rescue District

Denver Fire Department

Windsor Severance Fire Rescue

West Metro Fire Rescue

Westminster Fire Department

Grand Fire Protection District No. 1

Lefthand Fire Protection District

Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District

Greeley Fire Department - Greeley, Colorado

Brighton Fire Rescue

Platte Valley Fire Protection District

Denver Fire Department

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Poudre Fire Authority

Timberline Fire Protection District

Four Mile Fire Protection District

Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District

Colorado State Forest Service

Boulder Mountain Fire Authority

El Paso County Sheriffs Office

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone said 70 additional water trucks arrived to help crews fend off flames spread by renewed gusts. “We are prepared for the upcoming wind event,” he said.

Fierce Santa Anas have been largely blamed for turning the wildfires sparked last week into infernos that leveled entire neighborhoods around the city where there has been no significant rainfall in more than eight months.

Twelve people were missing within the Eaton Fire zone and four were missing from the Palisades Fire, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. Luna added that “dozens” more reports might have come in Sunday morning and investigators were reconciling whether some of the missing might be among the dead. There are no children among those reported missing, he said.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 16 over the weekend. Five of the deaths were attributed to the Palisades Fire and 11 resulted from the Eaton Fire, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said in a statement Saturday evening.

About 150,000 people in Los Angeles County remained under evacuation orders, with more than 700 residents taking refuge in nine shelters.

By Sunday morning, Cal Fire reported the Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth and Hurst fires had consumed more than 62 square miles, an area larger than San Francisco. The Palisades Fire was 11% contained and containment on the Eaton Fire reached 27%. Those two blazes accounted for 59 square miles.

Crews from California and nine other states are part of the ongoing response that includes 1,354 fire engines, 84 aircraft and more than 14,000 personnel, including newly arrived firefighters from Mexico.