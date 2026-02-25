Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Logan County fire near Sterling triggers evacuations

Denver7
LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. — An evacuation order was issued Wednesday for Logan County residents near the community of Padroni due to a wind-driven grass fire, according to the Sterling Fire Department.

The fire is burning in the area of Highway 113 at milepost 12, forcing the highway to be closed.

Multiple agencies, including the Sterling Fire Department, are responding to the blaze.

It's unknown at this time if any structures are threatened or have been damaged.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The size and cause of the blaze are not known.

Most of the Front Range and northeast Colorado, including the area where the fire is burning, is under a red flag warning for wind and low relative humidity.

The warning expires at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

