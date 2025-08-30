Latest on Colorado wildfires: State's largest wildfire of season near full containment

DENVER — The 137,758-acre Lee Fire burning southwest of Meeker is nearing full containment as firefighters make steady progress on the state’s largest wildfire of the season.
A Saturday update reported the fire at 95% containment, an increase of 5 percentage points from the previous week.
The lightning-sparked fire was first reported on Aug. 2 and forced evacuations as it destroyed three homes and 12 outbuildings. No injuries have been reported.
However, some of those evacuations have since been rescinded. For the most up-to-date evacuation map, click here.
Recent weather, including rain showers, has aided firefighting efforts.
Other Western Slope counties have seen similar fires over the past couple of months.
The extreme fire behavior prompted Gov. Jared Polis to sign an executive order declaring a disaster emergency, which will bolster the state's response to these and any new potential wildfires.
Denver7 is tracking several other wildfires on Colorado's Western Slope. Below is a summary of those fires, containment amounts and where residents can learn more details.
Size: 5,738 acres
Containment: 6%
First reported: Aug. 16
Cause: ⚡️
Location: 13 miles north of Dotsero
Evacuations 🏠: Mandatory evacuations and pre-evacuation notices can be viewed here.
The lightning-sparked Derby Fire, first reported on Aug. 16, is burning 13 miles north of Dotsero in Eagle and Garfield counties.
In an update Thursday, fire officials said crews continue to strengthen control line along the southeastern side of the fire. Meanwhile, fire officials said smoke may be visible within the fire footprint as the sun rekindles isolated areas of smoldering timber.
On Tuesday, Aug. 26, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) temporary closed the following areas: Lands north and west of the town of Gypsum that are north of Sweetwater Road; west of the Colorado River; east of the White River National Forest boundary, and south of Derby Creek.
Also on Tuesday, the U.S. Forest Service said the following eras were also temporarily closed: North of Sweetwater Lake, following the Forest boundary north and east to the southwestern edge of the Derby Mesa rim. The Derby Mesa rim generally northwest to Big Spring. The W Mountain Trail (#1817) to its junction with the South W Trail (#2060). The Nellie’s (#1839) and Turret Creek (#1838) trails. And south to Sweetwater Lake.
Updates posted to:
InciWeb
Derby Fire Colorado
Size: 10,249 acres
Containment: 44%
First reported: July 28
Cause: ⚡️
Location: 5 miles west of Rico in the San Juan National Forest
Evacuations 🏠: No current evacuations
The lightning-sparked Stoner Mesa Fire, first reported on July 28, is burning west of Telluride inside the San Juan National Forest in Dolores County.
In an update Saturday, the Forest Service said it has reduced its Stoner Mesa Fire Closure area. This is due to decreased fire activity and progress with firefighting efforts.
Firefighters will be patrolling and will mop-up any hot spots deemed a potential threat to the firelines. A spot fire on the northern side of the fire was determined to be completely out, they added.
To sign up for Dolores County emergency alerts, click here. To sign up for Montezuma County emergency alerts, click here.
Updates posted to:
Stoner Mesa Fire Information
USDA Forest Service Facebook page
InciWeb
Blue Ridge Fire
Size: 25 acres
Containment: 100%
First reported: Aug. 15
Cause: Under investigation
Location: La Plata County
Notes: All evacuation and pre-evacuation orders lifted on Aug. 18.
Crosho Fire
Size: 2,073 acres
Containment: 100%
First reported: Aug. 11 at 3:25 pm.
Cause: Unknown
Deer Creek Fire
Size: 17,724 Acres
Containment: 100%
First reported: July 10
Cause: Under investigation (as of last update on Aug. 12)
Location: Eastern Utah and Montrose County (Colorado)
Leroux Fire
Size: 195 Acres
Containment: 100%
First reported: Aug. 3
Cause: ⚡️
Location: Delta County
Oak Fire
Size: 75 acres
Contained: 78% (as of last update on Aug. 13)
First reported: Aug. 10
Cause: Structure fire
Location: Archuleta County west of Pagosa Springs
Notes: The Archuleta County Sheriff's Office said two suspects have been arrested in connection with an illegal burn that started this fire. The suspects have been identified as Sergio Alaniz Jr., 41, and Ross Heirigs, 60. They were arrested on charges of fourth-degree arson.
Peninsula Fire
Size: 17 acres
Containment: 80% (as of last update on Aug. 10)
First reported: Aug. 8
Cause: ⚡️
Location: South of Highway 145, between Norwood and Placerville
South Rim Fire
Size: 4,232 Acres
Containment: 100% containment likely will not occur until snowfall
First reported: July 10
Cause: ⚡️
Location: Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
Turner Gulch Fire
Size: 31,699 acres
Contained: 96%
First reported: July 10
Cause: ⚡️
Location: 8 miles northeast of Gateway in Mesa County
Evacuations 🏠: All evacuation orders have been lifted
Wright Draw Fire
Size: 466 acres
Containment: 100%
First reported: July 10
Cause: ⚡️
Location: Mesa County
Windy Gap Fire
Size: 30 acres
Containment: 100%
First reported: Aug. 6
Cause: Unknown
Location: Grand County
Yellowjacket Fire
Size: 29 acres
Contained: 40% (as of last update on Aug. 16)
First reported: Aug. 15
Cause: Unknown
Location: Northeast of Meeker
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.