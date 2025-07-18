How wildfire smoke may be connected to developing Alzheimer's

DENVER — With multiple fires burning in Colorado, the Alzheimer’s Association Colorado Chapter is pointing out research about the impacts of wildfire on our cognitive health.

Jim Herlihy, the association's vice president of marketing and communications, cited a decade-long study involving more than 1.2 million participants indicated a heightened risk of dementia associated with wildfire smoke inhalation.

“It was done over 10 years,” said Herlihy, “Including more than a million people in California, looking at people who were not diagnosed with Alzheimer's and who later were diagnosed and based on the amount of wildfire smoke that they were being exposed to, and what the researchers found that it was about a 6% increase on average.”

Denver7 Denver7 morning anchor Anusha Roy talks to Jim Herlihy, the vice president of marketing and communications for the Colorado chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

Herlihy talked about the unique dangers posed by wildfire smoke. He explained that the smoke burns at higher temperatures and pointed out the concentration of toxic chemicals.

As for what families should do right now, Herlihy said he’s gone through it himself.

"I went out and bought one of these high-efficiency furnace filters to help control the air coming into my house. When I changed it, it was black, so I could see it was doing the job my lungs didn't have to do," Herlihy said.



Watch Anusha's report, along with the latest on five wildfires burning in Colorado as of Friday morning, in the video player below:

Crews making progress on Colorado's 5 wildfires: Here's the latest on each

Herlihy also recommended using N95 masks and limiting outdoor time during heavy smoke conditions.

Researchers will also be doing a deeper dive into how much exposure leads to a higher risk. Herlihy said regardless, it could be a good idea to take these precautions.