How Denver's water system stands up to wildfires

DENVER — At one point during the catastrophic fires in Southern California, the water system couldn’t keep up with the demand in the Palisades. Some hydrants ended up running dry and were over stressed without help from firefighting aircraft.

California leaders said state water distribution choices were not behind the problem nor was the overall supply in the region. Instead, it was because fire hydrants were designed to fight fires one or two houses at a time, not hundreds, according to the head of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. The department saw demands four times greater than they’ve ever seen and the mayor said, at one point, 20% of hydrants went dry.

Firefighters and climate scientists say the reality is wildfire season is year round now, including here in Colorado. Wildfires also last longer and are more intense.

It’s raised the question if the water supply and the way it’s designed can keep up with today’s wildfire reality and what's the best approach.

“I think discussion are occurring and need to occur at all kinds of different levels,” Eric Hurst, with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, said.

Hurst said, right now, the newly created Wildfire Resiliency Code Board is discussing new rules on how to build more fire resistant homes.

“Starting later in the summer, there will be a new wildfire code that dictates the kinds of materials that new buildings need to adhere to when they're constructed so that they can be safer against wildfires,” Hurst said. “From what I understand and from experts and from the conversations, and trainings that I've been in, that's really the key to all of this. It’s building more resilient communities.”

This could involve changing out what roofs and siding materials are made with.

You can still weigh in since the rules haven’t been finalized yet through the Department of Fire Prevention and Control.

Denver Water said, its system is designed for high intensity uses, but fast moving fires in highly populated areas will strain any community water systems.

In a statement a spokesperson shared:

“While Denver Water’s system is designed for high-intensity uses, including fire suppression, it is important to note that a fast-moving, catastrophic fire in a highly populated area will strain any community water system. When water demand increases at such a high rate, it is always going to present challenges.

To be clear, fire hydrants throughout a community water system are designed to help firefighters battle small-scale urban fires. They are not designed to provide sufficient flows for a long enough period to effectively battle long-lasting, wind-driven, large-scale wildfires.

And while we’re not able to speak directly about the tragic situation in Los Angeles, we can generally say that fighting major wildfires often requires a coordinated, multi-jurisdictional effort across city, state and even international lines.”

Denver Water pointed to last summer, when wildfires were burning in the foothills near Denver and Lyons. Those fires were knocked down with the help of firefighters all along the front range, including wildland firefighters cutting fire lines and aerial attacks, not necessarily urban fire hydrants.

When there is a smaller urban fire, like at a home, business or warehouse, Denver Water monitors the water flows.

A spokesperson wrote in an email that they “can adjust them quickly so firefighters have the water pressure they need to fight the blaze. We have experts who respond to the scene to maintain pressure and adjust as needed.”

It's why both Hurst and Denver Water emphasized the importance of fire prevention.

“If you live in a multi-family building, a condo complex, you can go outside and look around the building that you live in today to try and make it safer,” Hurst said. “We look between that zero to five foot range around the building, and that's a good place to start look and see what kind of things might ignite, what things are combustible.”

Hurst said you could even call your local fire department to see if they can come out and help you and shared some more resources you can find here.

Denver Water said while a lot of its mitigation and prevention work is focused on the higher elevations, leaders are aware of how quickly it can spread, writing, “it’s certainly possible for a gust-driven firestorm to make its way down the foothills and impact the Front Range.”

Denver Water is spending roughly $1.8 billion over the next decade on the water system. Part of that is investments into the Gross Reservoir to improve supplies on the north side of the metro area so the system is more balanced and resilient to climate change, drought and wildfire.