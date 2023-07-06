Highway 65 in Mesa County closed due to brush fire on the west side of the highway, deputies say

MESA COUNTY, Colo. – Highway 65 is completely shut down in Mesa County due a brush fire in the area Thursday afternoon.

Both the sheriff’s office and the Plateau Valley Fire Department were on scene in the area of Highway 65 at mile marker 47 to respond to a “weed/brush fire” on the west side of Highway 65.

“Power poles have been involved,” Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies tweeted shortly before 3 p.m., though they did not specify how power poles were involved.

Grand Valley Power is also responding.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 6, 11am