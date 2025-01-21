HCA HealthONE Swedish's Burn Unit ready to treat patients from Los Angeles-area wildfires

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As wildfires rage near Los Angeles, threatening lives and homes across California, HCA Healthone Swedish’s Burn and Reconstructive Unit stands prepared to assist in the aftermath.

The facility is prestigious and recognized as one of only 75 centers verified by the American Burn Association. That, combined with the fact that the unit shares a space with a level-one trauma center, leads to a staff that is well-prepared for nearly any type of burn-related injury.

“When we hear of these tragedies and we hear of people suffering, and we have the expertise to take care of them, we obviously want to lend a helping hand and provide whatever resources we can,” said the unit’s medical director, Dr. Benson Pulikkottil.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Pictured: A hyperbaric oxygen chamber at HCA HealthONE Swedish used to treat burns and injuries from smoke inhallation

The burn unit is part of the Western Region Burn Disaster Team, ready to receive patients who may be flown due to the wildfires.

“We communicate during these tragedies, during these disasters, about bed availability, who can accept patients, and it's very effective,” said Pulikkottil. “So when we say we have open beds and there's a need, patients will be flown to us.”

The facility is not only prepared for critical care and surgery, but it also provides extensive support services, including mental health care.

“Our goal is to help soften this blow and help from a surgical perspective, use aesthetic principles to not just only throw down and lay skin in place, but to think about shadows and subtleties and nuances of the face and the hands and make people as beautiful as they can be with such a tragic and devastating injury,” said Pulikkottil. “At the same time, we have our mental health experts talking to the patient, getting them through that initial shock, getting the families together, providing resources and helping them on that side to bridge the physical and the mental realms.”

HCA Healthone Swedish has not yet received any patients due to the fires in California, but the staff is ready and willing to help if called upon.

“It may be that we never have a patient come our way, but if it becomes overwhelming, we are happy to accept,” said Pulikkottil “We are excited at the prospect of using our expertise to potentially alleviate some suffering.”