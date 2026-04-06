Half-acre wildland fire at Enchanted Mesa Trailhead in Boulder about 50 percent contained

BOULDER, Colo. — A half-acre wildland fire near the Enchanted Mesa Trailhead is about 50 percent contained as of 11 p.m .Sunday, according to Boulder Fire Rescue.

It was reported in the Chautauqua Park area of Boulder around 9:32 p.m. Sunday, visible from the National Weather Service (NWS) Boulder office.

Thanks to light winds and adequate firefighting resources on scene, the forward growth of this wildfire was stopped, Boulder Fire Rescue and NWS Boulder said.

Half-acre wildfire at Enchanted Mesa Trailhead in Boulder 50 percent contained

No evacuations were ordered for the area near the fire.