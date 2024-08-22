Goltra Fire burning west of Golden reaches 100% containment

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire burning about a mile from the outskirts of Golden has been fully contained, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Thursday.

“Although we reached full containment, the canyon remains closed for final fire operations until approximately 5 p.m.,” deputies with the sheriff’s office said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Fire investigators said the fire had reached 205 acres in size by Thursday afternoon – burning an additional acre compared to Wednesday.

Officials said the canyon would reopen by about 5 p.m.

#GoltraFire final update: We have reached 100% containment on the fire, which burned a final total of 205 acres. Although we reached full containment, the canyon remains closed for final fire operations until approximately 5 p.m. The road will reopen very close to that timeframe.… pic.twitter.com/5aGMBM8515 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 22, 2024

“#JCSO and all fire personnel send a huge thanks to the public for their patience and support this week,” deputies said in the social media post.

The lightning-caused fired was spotted on Tuesday afternoon and at the time, deputies with the sheriff’s office said they believed a lightning strike caused the fire as a storm had rolled over the area shortly beforehand. This was later confirmed on Wednesday morning.

Sixty firefighters from several agencies around the Denver metro area responded to help fight the fire, including West Metro Fire Rescue, Jefferson County Open Space, Foothills Fire Department, Golden Gate Fire Department, Fairmount Fire Protection District, Arvada Fire, Genesee Fire Rescue, and Golden Fire Department, as well as Douglas County's wildland firefighters and a helicopter from the county.