Garfield County sheriff asks for help identifying truck seen leaving area of Dry Creek Fire

The Garfield County sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying a truck seen leaving the area of the Dry Creek Fire around the time it started.

Officers "believe the driver may have been a witness that could assist with the investigation into how the fire started," a release from the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office asked for community assistance identifying the logo on the side of the truck.

"If you recognize or have seen this vehicle with this company logo recently, please contact the Garfield County Communications Authority at 970-625-8095," the release said.

The Dry Creek Fire, which sparked south of Rifle on June 23 and prompted evacuations, burned more than 300 acres and is now fully contained. All evacuation orders were lifted June 28.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

See the latest on wildfires burning in Colorado here.