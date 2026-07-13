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Firefighting pilot at Gold Mountain Fire crashes into Gunnison County reservoir

No information is available about the status of the pilot, believed to be the only person on board, as of 8:45 p.m. Sunday.
Gold Mountain Fire_July 10 2026
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Gold Mountain Fire_July 10 2026
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GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — A pilot fighting the Gold Mountain Fire has crashed into a Gunnison County reservoir, according to the local sheriff's office.

At 5:17 p.m. on Sunday, the Gunnison Regional Communications Center received a report that an aircraft had gone down in the Silver Jack Reservoir in the southwest part of the county, the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office said.

The aircraft was part of the firefighting effort with the Gold Mountain Fire, Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie confirmed.

While limited information is currently available, the sheriff's office said they believe one person was on board. Their status is unknown as of Sunday at 8:45 p.m.

Smoke on the Gold Mountain Fire on July 9, 2026.jpg

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The Denver7 Team

Silver Jack Reservoir is about 12 miles northeast of Ridgway and 15 miles northeast of Ouray. The lake covers nearly 300 acres.

Denver7 is working to determine what type of aircraft was involved. Airtankers and helicopters have been working around the fire since it first sparked on June 27.

The Gold Mountain Fire has burned more than 35,000 acres as of Sunday evening, according to the incident management team. Watch Duty is reporting that containment increased Sunday from 5% to 13%.

Gold Mountain Fire Facebook page_map as of July 12 2026 morning

Silver Jack Reservoir is about 12 miles northeast of Ridgway and 15 miles northeast of Ouray. The lake covers nearly 300 acres.

"The Montrose County Sheriff's Office dive team along with multiple additional resources, including the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division, are currently at the scene to assist," the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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