Firefighters working at 600-acre fire in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters are responding to a fire about five miles northeast of Ted's Place and evacuations are underway, according to the local authorities.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the fire is southwest of the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21, on the southwest side of North Poudre Reservoir No. 1.

Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office ordered evacuations for the area east of Highway 287, south to Arapaho Valley Road, east to County Road 21 and north to County Road 66. Around 9:30 p.m., the sheriff's office downgraded evacuations for two area. Those living in the area between County Road 66, south along County Road 21 to County Road 56 and west to County Road 21C have been downgraded to voluntary evacuations.

Evacuation areas — both mandatory and voluntary — can be found in the map below:

An overnight evacuation site has been set up at the Leeper Center, located at 3800 Wilson Street in Wellington. Sixty homes have been evacuated, but no structures have been lost as of Thursday evening.

The Ranch is available to shelter large animals. Evacuees should head to the north entrance and call the sheriff's office's non-emergency number at 970-416-1985.

As of 8 p.m., the fire is 600 acres and zero percent contained, according to the Poudre Fire Authority.

Eighty personnel from various agencies are working on the fire.

For updates, check LCEVAC to 888777.