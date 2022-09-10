75% containment reached in 212-acre wildfire burning near Ted's Place in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A 212-acre wildfire that prompted evacuations near Ted's Place Thursday in Larimer County is now 75% contained, thanks to significant moisture that fell in the area, according to fire officials Saturday.

The CR21 Fire was sparked Thursday afternoon southwest of the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 2. Crews are now working to fully contain the blaze.

On Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's office ordered evacuations for the area east of Highway 287, south to Arapaho Valley Road, east to County Road 21 and north to County Road 66. By Friday evening, all evacuations were lifted.

Sixty personnel from various agencies were working on the fire. No structures have been lost and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.