Video shows just how close Interlaken Fire came to historic buildings in Twin Lakes area

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. — A newly released flyover video of the Interlaken Fire shows the success of the firefighting effort around the historic structures in the Twin Lakes area.

The Interlake Fire burning on the south side of Twin Lakes Reservoir near the town of Twin Lakes is 15% contained, and firefighters expect additional containment in the coming days, fire officials said during a public meeting Saturday morning.

The fire was first reported on Tuesday and had grown to 592 acres as of Saturday morning. It originated from an abandoned campfire about 60 yards from the Interlaken trail in Lake County, according the US Forest Service.

Fire crews took advantage of Friday's cooler weather, constructing additional fire lines and making significant progress in containing the fire.

According to a news release, firefighters will continue to improve and secure these lines, and helicopters will bring “sling loads” of water pumps and hoses to assist with those efforts.

No structures have been lost and the Interlaken historic buildings have remained protected amid the wildfire. Flyover video of the Interlaken Fire released Saturday shows just how close the blaze got to those structures:

Flyover video of the Interlaken Fire

Pre-evacuation notices have been issued for the Lost Canyon (CR 30) and Chafee County areas north of CR 390 to the county line.

The Forest Service on Friday closed the following areas:



The Twin Lakes and all-day use areas, including Moache, Red Rooster, Praying Angel, Big Mac, Deception Point and Sunnyside, Cabin Cove and Whistler Point

Dexter Campground

Dispersed camping areas Twin Lakes Dam

The closure is in effect until July 15, unless rescinded earlier.