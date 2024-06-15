Forest Service closes Twin Lakes, surrounding area as Interlaken Fire continues to burn

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. — The U.S. Forest Service has closed the Twin Lakes and surrounding area as the Interlaken Fire continues to burn.

As of Friday evening, the fire has burned 591 acres and is 15% contained. The fire originated from an abandoned campfire located about 60 yards from the Interlaken trail and 1.5 miles from the trailhead. Investigators determined the campfire was not properly extinguished and continued to burn.

Fire officials will provide an update during a community meeting on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Leadville. Details can be found here.

The Forest Service on Friday issued Order #02-12-01-24-14, which closes the following areas:



The Twin Lakes and all-day use areas, including Moache, Red Rooster, Praying Angel, Big Mac, Deception Point and Sunnyside, Cabin Cove and Whistler Point

Dexter Campground

Dispersed camping areas Twin Lakes Dam

Several National Forest Service roads and trails are also included in the closure.

The closure area can be seen in the map below:

U.S. Forest Service

The closure is in effect until July 15, unless rescinded earlier.

Those who violate the order face a fine of up to $5,000 for individuals ($10,000 for organizations) and/or imprisonment for up to six months.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said pre-evacuation notices are in place for residents and visitors from Clear Creek Reservoir to the Chaffee County, Lake County line.

“This a pre-evacuation notification only, at this time. Please be ready to leave if it becomes necessary. We will also be sending an Emergency alert (Everbridge notification) to people in that area,” said the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office on social media.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office lifted a pre-evacuation order for Balltown while Lost Canyon and Cache Creek remain under a pre-evac notice.

The Interlaken historic buildings have remained protected amid the wildfire, the Forest Service said Friday.