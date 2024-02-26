Watch Now
Fire burning near Fort Carson approximately 700 acres in size, 80% contained

Wildland fire started Sunday on the southeastern part of the Mountain Post
Fort Carson Training Fire
Posted at 10:49 AM, Feb 26, 2024
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A wildland fire that began Sunday in Fort Carson is now estimated to be 700 acres in size and is about 80% contained, according to officials Monday.

The fire, which has been named the Range 153 wildland fire, began on the southeastern part of the Mountain Post sometime around 2 p.m. Sunday. So far, no structures or personnel are threatened by the blaze, Fort Carson officials said in a news release.

Initially believed to be around 2,000 acres in size, Fort Carson Emergency Services said Monday they later determined the fire was smaller than originally thought.

A spokesperson for Fort Carson told our sister station in Colorado Springs, KOAA-TV, that the fire originated near an "impact area" — areas often designated for live fire drills and the use of explosive ordinances. However, no cause of the has been determined at this time.

Smoke may be visible from Colorado Highway 115 and I-25.

The fire in Fort Carson is a separate wildfire from one burning near the Air Force Academy, which prompted a pre-evacuation notice and the closure of an elementary school near the academy Monday.

