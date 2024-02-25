COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A wildfire burning near the Air Force Academy in El Paso County Sunday has prompted calls for assistance from neighboring fire agencies.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported on social media that it’s assisting the Air Force Academy Fire & Emergency Services in battling the flames amid gusty winds.

The fire is burning in the southwest area of the academy’s property, north of the Pine Housing area.

There are no reports of evacuations or structures threatened at this time.

A red flag warning is in place until 6 p.m. Sunday along the Front Range for dry and windy conditions.