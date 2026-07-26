Evacuation orders issued in wildfire west of Sedalia

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuation orders have been issued for an area west of Sedalia in Douglas County due to a wildfire that was first reported Sunday.

Mandatory evacuations are in place in a two-mile radius around West Douglas Fire Station 132 at Highway 67, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

It's not known how many homes are in the evacuation zone. Displaced residents may report to the Sedalia Post Office.

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The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Office of Emergency Management, and a Helitack Crew, along with West Douglas Fire and Castle Rock Fire, are actively working to contain the blaze.

There have been no reports of injuries or structural loss at this time.

Information on the size, origin and cause of the fire was not released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more