Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWildfire

Actions

Douglas County firefighters responding to brush fire in open space east of Highway 85 and Ron King Trail

The fire is about five acres in size, but an incoming storm is a becoming a concern for crews in the area, fire officials say
Colorado's wildfire season has grown beyond the traditional "wildfire season." But amid the smoke is hope as communities rally to protect themselves and new tech emerges.
Burned Out: The reality of year-round wildfires in Colorado | A Denver7 special
brush fire along ron king trail in douglas county_july 15 2025.jpg
Posted

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters in Douglas County on Tuesday were actively battling a blaze that ignited in open space east of Highway 85 and northwest of Daniels Park.

The fire, which was reported by fire officials shortly before 2:30 p.m., was burning near the Ron King Trail, located northeast of the Town of Louviers, which was evacuated over the weekend due to a different brush fire nearby.

The fire — which has not been given a name — was moving to the southwest “at a moderate rate of spread” in heavy timber, brush and shrub oak, according to South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) officials.

Hand crews with multiple brush engines were attacking the fire from the ground with a helicopter making water drops.

No structures or people were threatened so far, but an incoming storm was becoming a concern for crews in the area, SMFR officials added.

The fire, calculated to be about five acres in size, may have been sparked by a lightning strike per witness reports, fire officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7 gives school supply drive.jpg

Community

Denver7 Gives School Supplies: Together, we can help students succeed