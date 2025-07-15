Douglas County firefighters responding to brush fire in open space east of Highway 85 and Ron King Trail

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters in Douglas County on Tuesday were actively battling a blaze that ignited in open space east of Highway 85 and northwest of Daniels Park.

The fire, which was reported by fire officials shortly before 2:30 p.m., was burning near the Ron King Trail, located northeast of the Town of Louviers, which was evacuated over the weekend due to a different brush fire nearby.

The fire — which has not been given a name — was moving to the southwest “at a moderate rate of spread” in heavy timber, brush and shrub oak, according to South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) officials.

Hand crews with multiple brush engines were attacking the fire from the ground with a helicopter making water drops.

No structures or people were threatened so far, but an incoming storm was becoming a concern for crews in the area, SMFR officials added.

The fire, calculated to be about five acres in size, may have been sparked by a lightning strike per witness reports, fire officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.