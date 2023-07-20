Devil’s Thumb Fire in Grand County now 37% contained; lightning strike to blame, US Forest Service says

DENVER – The Devil’s Thumb Fire burning northeast of Fraser in Grand County since Independence Day is now 37% contained, officials with U.S. Forest Service said Wednesday.

The wildfire, now 81 acres in size, started in the Indian Peaks Wilderness Area on the Arapaho National Forest, 7 miles northeast of Fraser. It was ignited by a lightning strike, according to fire officials.

In an update from July 14, officials said steep slopes, rugged terrain and unstable conditions were posing significant challenges to firefighting operations as the fire area was full of standing dead and leaning or snagged trees, which posed an “extremely hazardous situation for firefighters.”

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 20, 11am

Residents in Grand, Boulder and Gilpin counties as well as surrounding areas may continue to see smoke throughout the summer and fall until natural moisture controls the fire, fire officials said, as the region will continue to experience hot and dry weather over the coming weeks, which may contribute to occasional active fire behavior and visible smoke.

Smoke is also expected to drift into Boulder Valley under certain weather conditions due to fire’s location just west of the Continental Divide, potentially impacting towns from Nederland to the City of Boulder, officials said.