Firefighters battling 50-acre wildland fire burning northeast of Fraser in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. – Firefighters were busy battling a wildland fire in Grand County which was grown to 50 acres in size as of Tuesday afternoon.

The wildland fire was burning northeast of Fraser and east of the Devil’s Thumb area in U.S. Forest Service land, deputies with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said in a series of tweets.

Additional helicopters and aircraft were ordered to suppress the blaze, but threat to the public remained low as there were no evacuations ordered just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Approximate location of the Devil’s Thumb wildland fire in @usfsarp. There are no evacuations at this time. #GrandCounty #cofire pic.twitter.com/NfXSjEKpKN — Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) July 4, 2023

A preliminary investigation of the fire points to a lightning strike as the possible cause of the blaze, but a fire investigator has been ordered regardless.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

