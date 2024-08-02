Currant Creek Fire on Western Slope is now 75% contained

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. — The Currant Creek Fire burning on Colorado's Western Slope is now 75% contained and has remained at 193 acres since Wednesday.

The fire, which is burning about five miles east of Cedaredge near Redlands Mesa, was first reported on Saturday afternoon. Fire officials said it was "growing rapidly and aggressively" and had already reached 80 acres by the time firefighters arrived, according to the Delta County Sheriff's Office. A storm moved in, which helped suppress the fire's forward progress.

The below photo shows the fire in its early stages.

Debbie Williams Christner/Inciweb

On Tuesday, as the sun was setting, firefighters noticed a flare-up in the fire's activity in the southeast area, and they began building handline around the spot fire and strengthening the dozer line. They successfully held the spot fire at the dozer line until it was suppressed at 3 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.

By Thursday afternoon, fire behavior was minimal and the fire was considered stable, the sheriff's office said. Containment is expected to increase over the coming days.

Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control Aerial image from the Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control Multi-Mission Aircraft showing the fire retardant drops and burned area of the Currant Creek Fire near Cedaredge.

The cause remains under investigation.

This weekend may bring isolated showers and thunderstorms over the fire.

To sign up for emergency alerts in Delta County, visit DeltaCountyCO.gov/Alerts.