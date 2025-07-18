Crews making progress on Colorado's 5 wildfires: Here's the latest on each

Fire crews have made good progress containing several of the five wildfires currently burning in Colorado, all of which have scorched thousands of acres on the western portion of the state.

The newest, called the Cottonwood Flat Fire, triggered evacuations in Garfield County on Thursday. Because of the fires, people with respiratory issues should be extra cautious as an air quality alert is in place for counties on the Western Slope.

Denver7 has been tracking the fires all week and here’s an update on each of the five wildfires as of Friday morning.

TURNER GULCH FIRE

Fire crews fighting Colorado’s largest wildfire made headway on containment, which jumped to 34% – up from the 0% we reported in our Thursday update.The Turner Gulch Fire has burned through 15,179 acres off Highway 141 in Mesa County.

“Resources on the Wright Draw and Turner Gulch fires continue work from the ground and the air. Helicopters and air tankers have been making drops in steep terrain where fire has climbed into difficult-to-access areas,” wrote wildfire officials in an update. “Firefighters are looking for areas where it’s safe to continue preparations along roads for potential firing operations to secure perimeters. Fire managers continue utilizing science and risk-based decision-making to analyze where firefighters are placed, as crew safety is a top priority.”

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office posted:

“As of 8 p.m. on July 17, 2025 a PRE-EVACUATION NOTICE has been given for all private in-holdings in the Uncompahgre National Forest from Forest Road 406 to 409.”

The sheriff’s office said the evacuation center remained at Clifton Community Center located at 3270 D 1/2 Road, Clifton, CO.

Lightning is believed to be the cause of the fire, which started over a week ago on Thursday, July 10.

COTTONWOOD FLAT FIRE

Colorado’s latest wildfire began burning on Thursday at around 4:30 p.m., and as of the last update, had grown to over 300 acres. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said evacuations were ordered for residents living within a one-mile radius of 800 County Road. This is south of I-70 between Parachute and Rulison.

Garfield County Sheriff's Office

Highway 6 reopened as of Friday morning, which was closed in both directions between mile markers 77 and 83. On Thursday, we started hearing from residents near the fire zone in Garfield County.

“My daughter called and asked if we could take in one of her friends that got a mandatory evacuation. It was pretty bad about an hour ago and I know it’s not even the beginning of the worst part of fire season, so I’m not looking forward to that,” said one resident.

No burned structures have been reported.

SOWBELLY FIRE

The Sowbelly Fire, which began burning on Thursday, July 10 in the Dominguez Canyon Wilderness Area in Delta and Mesa counties, has remained at 2,274 acres in size.

The fire’s containment grew from 13% to 24%, according to wildfire officials. On Thursday, fire crews reported making progress securing the fire’s perimeter line.

Bureau of Land Management

“The fire is creeping and smoldering except when afternoon storms create outflow winds. Scattered lightning creates hazardous conditions for crews and the potential for new starts. Today’s crews will continue mop up operations with a goal of solidifying more containment,” wrote officials in an update.

Lightning is believed to be the cause of the Sowbelly Fire.

SOUTH RIM FIRE

Weather conditions helped fire crews pick up 14% containment in the South Rim Fire which has prompted the closure of The Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.

The acres burned grew slightly Friday to 4,227 acres from the 4,179 reported on Thursday.

South Rim Fire Information

Officials said helicopter crews worked to suppress the fire on the southern end where it “is slowly creeping down the canyon from the knife-edge ridge.

”The terrain in Black Canyon has it difficult for crews to reach some areas.“Due to extremely steep terrain on the northwest side of the fire area, fire managers continue to look for opportunities to safely engage,” wrote officials.

In addition to the closure of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Hwy 347 is closed at the junction of Hwy 50 and Bostwick Park community in Montrose is under an evacuation notice, said officials.

“Blue Mesa Reservoir remains closed west of middle bridge, and Lake Fork Boat Ramp is closed to the launching of boats. Curecanti National Recreation Area is open to the public,” added officials.

Resources fighting the South Rim Fire include 8 crews, 22 engines and 5 aircraft. You can watch this Friday morning update on Facebook from Rocky Mountain Team 3.

WHITE DRAW FIRE

Containment also grew on the White Draw Fire, which is also burning just west of Highway 141 in Mesa. As of Friday, the fire had burned 448 acres and Hwy 141 remained closed. We will update this story with the latest info on containment.

Turner Gulch and Wright Draw Fires on Facebook.

“Continuous water and retardant drops on this fire are providing critical time for firefighters to conduct structure protection assessments. Firefighters are working further north to create defensible space around structures while aerial support operates in the rocky and steep terrain,” wrote officials.

.Crews were expected back on the fire line early Friday morning as “shifting winds” and thunderstorms are forecast during the afternoon.

Officials expect to provide an update and latest fire map on Friday morning. We will update this story once that happens.