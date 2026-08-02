Evacuations lifted for Commerce City grass fire

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Homes in the area of Reunion in Commerce City were briefly evacuated Sunday afternoon following a grass fire.
South Adams Fire crews responded to the fire near E. 112th Avenue and Tower Road around 5 p.m., according to the fire district.
An evacuation order was issued at 5:25 p.m. and was in place for about 35 minutes while crews battled the fire, which has since been extinguished.
Firefighters remain on scene conducting overhaul operations and extinguishing hot spots.
◼️ MORE | Extensive Denver7 coverage of other Colorado wildfires
There were no reports of injuries or structural loss.
Information on the origin and cause has not yet been released.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.