Evacuations lifted for Commerce City grass fire

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Homes in the area of Reunion in Commerce City were briefly evacuated Sunday afternoon following a grass fire.

South Adams Fire crews responded to the fire near E. 112th Avenue and Tower Road around 5 p.m., according to the fire district.

An evacuation order was issued at 5:25 p.m. and was in place for about 35 minutes while crews battled the fire, which has since been extinguished.

Firefighters remain on scene conducting overhaul operations and extinguishing hot spots.

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There were no reports of injuries or structural loss.

Information on the origin and cause has not yet been released.