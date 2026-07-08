Colorado wildfires spark massive Salvation Army relief effort

DENVER — Thousands displaced by the Aspen Acres Fire are receiving emergency help as relief organizations ramp up what officials say will be a years-long recovery effort across southern Colorado.

The Salvation Army says volunteers and staff are working around the clock at a disaster assistance center in Pueblo, providing cleanup kits, emergency gift cards, food, drinks and emotional support for evacuees.

“It’s a huge relief effort that is going to last for many, many years,” said Major Nesan Kistan, divisional commander for The Salvation Army Intermountain Division. “About 10,000 people have been displaced by these fires. More than 256 homes have been destroyed.”

The Aspen Acres Fire, burning in Pueblo and Custer counties, has scorched more than 96,000 acres and was 15% contained.

Kistan said the Salvation Army will provide both short-term and long-term assistance for those affected.

“We spent $100,000 just immediately to meet some of the emergency existing issues, in terms of gift cards and cleanup kits,” he said. “But we anticipate several hundred thousand more of immediate relief. In fact, this is going to go into the millions for The Salvation Army.”

The organization says a donor has pledged to match donations up to $50,000 as fundraising continues for wildfire relief.

Kistan said the response from Coloradans has stood out.

“You know what I love about this great state is how generous people are when they see their neighbors in challenging circumstances,” he said. “People step in. Even children are stepping in, saying, ‘Can we make a donation?’”

The Salvation Army says cash donations are the most helpful right now, allowing displaced families to buy the items they need most instead of sorting through large amounts of donated goods.

“Good intentions are good, but they’re not always the most helpful when people are in that displaced position,” Kistan said.

The Salvation Army is also supporting relief efforts connected to several other wildfires burning across Colorado, including the Gold Mountain Fire in Ouray County and the Willow Fire in Lake County.