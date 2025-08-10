Colorado wildfires: Lee Fire grows to one of the largest in state history as containment reaches 7%

DENVER — Firefighters are starting to gain ground against the Lee Fire burning in Rio Blanco and Garfield counties, which has grown to become the fifth-largest wildfire in Colorado history, scorching more than 113,000 acres since it broke out on Aug. 2.

Over the weekend, the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) announced it had begun evacuating 179 people in custody from the Rifle Correctional Center in response to the rapidly evolving Lee Fire, as firefighters described some of the challenges on the southern edge of the fire brought forth by the weather and drought conditions.

Those inmates were being transferred to other CDOC facilities, officials with the agency said.

Extreme fire behavior is expected to continue Monday, especially around the southern portions of the County Road 5 corridor to slow the fire spread, fire officials said.

The Lee Fire is one of a dozen fires burning on the western slope. Denver7's Colette Bordelon reports on the firefighting efforts:

Disaster declaration for the Oak Fire near Pagosa Springs, as the Lee Fire grows to one of Colorado's largest ever

Pre-evacuation notices remain in effect northwest and west of Meeker, with evacuations in effect for residents southwest of town, according to the latest evacuation map from fire officials.

The Town of Meeker is no longer under a pre-evacuation status.

The following road closure are still in effect, according to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office:



CLOSED HIGHWAYS: Highway 13 South Highway 13 Closure Area: in both directions between Piceance Creek Road (15 miles north of Rifle)

RESTRICED TO LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY COUNTY ROADS: County Road 13 (residents who live in the area).

CLOSED COUNTY ROADS: County Road 5, 22, 33, 40, 45, 47, 49, 63, 66, 67, 117,127, 129

The 113,378-acre Lee Fire, now 7% contained, has exploded in size after lightning sparked the blaze 8 days ago. The intense heat from the state’s largest active wildfire is even creating its own weather.

Denver7 Meteorologist Stacey Donaldson explains in the video below how a firestorm is created:

Rio Blanco County wildfire creates a firestorm

Governor Jared Polis has mobilized the Colorado National Guard to support response efforts for the Elk Fire and Lee fires burning in Rio Blanco County, and has verbally declared a disaster declaration for fires elsewhere in the Western Slope. FEMA has also authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the two fires.

No lives have been lost, but several structures, including national park infrastructure, have been damaged or destroyed by these fires.

More than 164,000 acres of land have been scorched across Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Grand, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, and Rio Blanco counties, as well as in parts of eastern Utah.



Denver7 has created the map below to give you a better idea of where these fires are located:

A sizeable portion of the Western Slope is under extreme drought conditions, with a large swath of the western half of the state experiencing moderate and severe drought, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Denver7 is also keeping an eye on wildfires burning elsewhere across the Western Slope. You can find updates from those wildfires below.

Elk Fire

Size: 14,635 acres

Containment: 30%

First reported: Aug. 2

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 11 miles east of Meeker

Evacuations 🏠: County Road 8 from mile marker 11 to mile marker 16 (impacting both sides of the road); County Road 40 and County Road 63; the north side of the road between Sleepy Cat to Lake Avery; south of Highway 64 from mile marker 58 trough mile marker 67, including County Roads 127, 66, and Brightwater Lane

Pre-evacuations: From Avery to Pot Hole Ranch; both sides of County Road 14; County Road 57 (Miller Creek); and County Road 8 from mile marker 19 to mile marker 27

The lightning-sparked Elk Fire, first reported on Aug. 2, is burning 11 miles west of Meeker in Rio Blanco County.

The fire remains active and continues to burn in pinyon, juniper, and oak brush fuels across private land, state and federal lands, according to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office.

The fire has destroyed at least one home and four outbuildings.

In a Monday update, officials said firefighters took advantage of opportunities to attack the fire directly along the west fire perimeter and continued to patrol and mop up hotspots near the Beaver Cree area and along the east and south side of the fire.

Firefighters will continue to increase containment along County Road 8 on the south side of the fire perimeter and on the east side in the Beaver Creek drainage. Fire within the interior of the fire is expected to burn actively, and crews are working on mopping up to reinforce existing firelines.

Adams County Fire Smoke from the Elk Fire near the Town of Meeker.

Governor Jared Polis has mobilized the Colorado National Guard to support response efforts for the Elk Fire and Lee fires in Rio Blanco County, and two Type 1 aircraft will be helping firefighters on the ground with suppression efforts Friday.

The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office said a partial closure of the White River National Forest was also in effect due to the fire within the Blanco Ranger District west of and including the Long-Lost Trail system.

Leroux Fire

Size: 195 acres

Contained: 90%

First reported: Aug. 3

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 1.5 miles east of Redlands Mesa in Hotchkiss, Colo.

Evacuations 🏠: No evacuation orders at this time

Pre-evacuations: 3100 Road north of the intersection of 3100 Road and Oak Mesa Road, starting at and including the 7X Ranch north to the U.S. Forest Service Boundary and private in-holdings in the area of Forest Service Road 128 up to Bailey Reservoir

The lightning-sparked Leroux Fire, first reported on Aug. 3, is burning in the area of Oak Mesa outside of Hotchkiss in Delta County.

On Sunday, in the last regular update for the Delta County fire, officials said that after several days of red flag weather conditions and high winds testing the control lines, fire managers have a high level of confidence that the risk of spread is low.

Fire personnel will remain assigned to the Leroux Fire until it is fully contained and the impacts of fire suppression are mitigated. They expect to achieve full containment by mid-week.

West Slope Fire Info/Facebook

A road closure for non-residential traffic that had been in place at 3100 Road and Redlands Mesa Road has been removed and the public is now allowed to access the public lands beyond this point, fire officials said.

Oak Mesa Road remains closed at The Castle, however, and firefighters continue to use 3100 Road to access the fire, so residents are urged to use caution when traveling in this area.

Residents were advised to text lerouxfire to 65513 to receive updates.

Oak Fire

Size: 150 acres

Contained: 0%

First reported: Aug. 10

Cause: Structure fire

Location: Archuleta County west of Pagosa Springs

Evacuations 🏠: Elk Park subdivision, including Elk Park

Pre-evacuations: North Pagosa Boulevard, north to Northlake Ave., Park Ave. and LakeShore Ave.

At least one small barn, one pump house, one pergola, one carport and a camper trailer have sustained significant damage from the Oak Fire burning west of Pagosa Springs, according to fire officials.

No homes have been identified as damaged or lost to the fire, officials said, but Gov. Polis has declared a disaster emergency, which frees up state and federal resources, for this fire.

Evacuees were told to evacuate to Pagosa Springs High School, and a hotline has been opened for those looking for additional information; the number to call is (970-422-7084).

The La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) shut down power to about 192 homes due to the fire.

Peninsula Fire

Size: 17 acres

Containment: 80%

First reported: Aug. 8

Cause: ⚡️

Location: Specie Mesa (M44 Road) South of Highway 145, between Norwood and Placerville, Colo.

Evacuations 🏠: No evacuation orders at this time

Pre-evacuations: Laughing Dog and Peninsula subdivisions

The lightning-sparked Peninsula Fire, first reported July 31, is burning south of Highway 145 between Norwood and Placerville in San Miguel County.

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that the Peninsula Fire was 80% contained, with full containment expected within the next 72 hours, depending on weather and fire behavior.

San Miguel County Sheriff's Office

Stoner Mesa Fire

Size: 3,579

Containment: 0%

First reported: Aug. 5

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 20 miles northeast of Dolores

Evacuations 🏠: No current evacuations

Pre-evacuations: No pre-evacuations at this time

The lightning-sparked Stoner Mesa Fire, first reported Aug. 5, is burning west of Telluride inside the San Juan National Forest in Dolores County.

In a Monday update, fire officials said winds out of the northwest on Sunday and overnight drove the western heel of the fire south across Spring Creek into heavy fuels, including standing dead and downed trees.

Firefighters with the San Juan and Union Hotshot crews will continue creating a handline to connect the control line south of the fire with the South Calico Trail east of the fire on Monday, and will be working both north and south of the fire to extend and improve fire control line, using handline, existing roads, trails and natural features such as rock outcroppings and creeks.

Stoner Mesa Fire Information/Facebook

The San Juan National Forest has implemented a fire area closure in the vicinity of Taylor and Stoner Mesas for the safety of firefighters and the public, fire officials added.

Turner Gulch Fire

Size: 28,569 acres

Contained: 49%

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 8 miles northeast of Gateway, Colo.

Evacuations 🏠: No evacuation orders at this time

Pre-evacuations: All private lands in the Big Creek and Divide Forks Campground Evacuation Zones, including private inholdings in the Uncompahgre National Forest from Forest Road 406 to 409 (seen as the Cold Springs Evacuation Zone on evacuation maps), as well as all private in-holdings in the Ute Creek Evacuation area, which includes areas in the Uncompahgre National Fores.

The Turner Gulch Fire, burning off Highway 141 northeast of the town of Gateway in Mesa County, has burned more than 28,000 acres. Six crews, 26 engines, 25 heavy equipment, and 5 helicopters are battling the blaze, totaling 688 firefighters in all.

In a Monday update, officials said burning operations have been initiated to help maintain and strengthen containment lines and structure protection work continues.

Firefighters will continue to build primary fire line along the Niche Road to the Ute Creek Trail along the west side of the fire throughout Monday.

Turner Gulch and Wright Draw Fires Information/Facebook

Niche Road is closed due to unsafe conditions, and Divide Road remains closed for safe and operational access. People who need help with sheltering large animals should contact (970) 778-0161 to be connected with options and resources.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been lost.

Twelve Fire

Size: 4,287 acres

Contained: 80%

First reported: Aug. 6

Cause: Unknown

Location: 18 miles west of Maybell, Colo.

Evacuations 🏠: No evacuation orders at this time

Pre-evacuations: No pre-evacuations at this time

The Twelve Fire burning in Moffat County has grown to more than 4,000 acres in size as it continues to burn near Highway 40. However, on Sunday, officials announced that the fire had been downgraded to a Type 4 incident.

No homes have been damaged or destroyed so far, but two outbuildings, a shed and an outhouse, have been lost, deputies said in an update on Aug. 7.

In an update Monday, BLM officials said that due to cooler temperatures and lighter winds, considerable progress has been made on containment and resources have been released to support other fire activity.

Moffat County Sheriff's Office

Efforts for Twelve Fire Monday will support mop up and ensure current perimeter is secure, officials added. Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in effect county-wide.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Though Highway 40 is back open (albeit with speed reductions still in place), Deer Lodge Road, Campground and Boat Launch are currently closed by the National Park Service. Dinosaur National Monument is also closed.

Windy Gap Fire

Size: 30 acres

Contained: 90%

First reported: Aug. 6

Cause: ⚡️

Location: Grand County

Evacuations 🏠: No evacuation orders at this time

Pre-evacuations: No pre-evacuations at this time

The lightning-sparked Windy Gap Fire, first reported Aug. 6, is burning in Grand County and remains at approximately 30 acres in size as firefighters continue to battle the blaze, which fire officials said has so far destroyed five uninhabited small cabins.

In a Sunday update, Grand County officials said over the next 24 – 48 hours, they will be downsizing additional fire personnel.

Pre-evacuation status for residents in the G41 and G48 zones were lifted last Friday.

Grand County Sheriff's Office Pictured: The Windy Gap Fire as of August 6, 2025

Multiple agencies have provided fire suppression as firefighters continue battling the blaze, with two helicopters and a Single Engine Air Tanker (SEAT) were also brought in to help.

Residents were encouraged to sign up for CodeRED alerts.

WILDFIRES THAT HAVE BEEN FULLY CONTAINED

The 107-acre Coulter Creek Fire, which is burning in Carbondale, was fully contained on Aug. 4, just a day after it was first reported by fire officials from the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District. No homes were lost, though one outbuilding was destroyed in the fire. No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

Burning in eastern Utah and parts of Montrose County, Colo., the 17,724-acre Deer Creek Fire remains at 97% containment. On Aug. 8, the Montrose County Sheriff's Office said evacuation orders for Montrose County due do this fire had been lifted.

While not fully contained, the U.S. Forest Service is no longer providing any updates on the South Rim Fire, which is burning inside Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in isolated and inaccessible areas. Fire officials said the burn scar from this fire "could lead to rockfall, mud slides, and debris flows that would pose a serious risk to anyone in the East Portal." Ignited by lightning on July 10, the fire was last reported to be 4,232 acres in size and 52% contained.

The Wright Draw Fire, caused by lightning on July 10, about eight miles northeast of Gateway, grew to 466 acres in size before it was fully contained on Aug. 5. No injuries were reported, and no structures were lost, according to fire officials.