Structure fire leads to ‘out of control’ wildfire that prompts evacuations near Pagosa Springs

Mandatory evacuations were issued Sunday near Pagosa Springs after a structure fire led to an “out of control” wildfire.

Residents within a one-mile radius of 38 Spruce Circle were told to evacuate, with the order extending to the Elk Park subdivision. A wide swath west of Pagosa Springs north of Highway 160 was on pre-evacuation notice.

The Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office first reported a structure fire early Sunday afternoon and issued an evacuation order. Minutes later, the sheriff’s office reported that it had turned into a wildfire.

The sheriff’s office determined the fire started on Oak Drive. The blaze has been named the Oak Fire.

Pagosa Springs High School was being used as a shelter for those affected by the evacuation order. An emergency call center was set up for fire information at 970-422-7084.

The La Plata Electric Association said about 192 people were without power Sunday evening after it began shutting off power in the area to protect "critical electrical infrastructure."

