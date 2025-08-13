Colorado wildfires: Lee, Elk fires burn more than 135,000 acres as hotter weather risks more fire growth

DENVER — Hotter weather, drier conditions and strong winds Wednesday will make firefighting difficult for crews battling more than a dozen wildfires across Colorado's Western Slope, with fire officials warning conditions could lead to more fire growth.

At least 15 fires have burned more than 198,000 acres across Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Grand, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, and Rio Blanco counties, as well as in parts of eastern Utah, with the state's fifth largest fire in history burning near Meeker.

As a result, Governor Jared Polis has mobilized the Colorado National Guard to support response efforts for Rio Blanco County, and has verbally declared a disaster declaration for fires elsewhere in the Western Slope. FEMA has also authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs.

The fires are being fueled by extreme drought conditions in the Western Slope, with a large swath of the western half of the state experiencing moderate and severe drought, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.



Denver7 has created the map below to give you a better idea of where these fires are located:

We're tracking the latest updates on these fires below.

Crosho Fire

Size: 500 acres

Containment: 0%

First reported: Aug. 11 at 3:25 pm.

Cause: Under investigation

Location: Crosho Lake in the Routt National Forest in Rio Blanco County

Evacuations 🏠: No evacuations at this time

Pre-evacuations: Residents in the area bordered by County Road 19 to the north, Highway 131 to the east, County Road 13 to the south and the Crosho Lake area to the west are included.

The Crosho Fire is burning immediately adjacent and north of Crosho Lake in the Routt National Forest in Rio Blanco County, fire officials said Tuesday.

While pre-evacuation areas have been established, they are likely to change, so residents are advised to click here to view the latest evacuations/pre-evacuation map.

An evacuation center has been established at South Routt Elementary School, located at 448 Main St. in Yampa.

In a Wednesday update, fire officials said the fire was active overnight and has burned into Routt County and onto private land.

InciWeb Smoke and flames from the Crosho Fire on Aug. 12, 2025

Nearby landowners and ranchers were contacted by fire officials and plans to move livestock if needed were made, they said. Transition to a Type III Incident Management Team will occur Wednesday afternoon.

The following roads are closed, effective immediately, due to the Crosho Fire and response efforts:



Intersection of Routt County Road 15 and Routt County Road 17

Intersection of Routt County Road 25 and Routt County Road 132A

Rio Blanco County Road 8 (Dunckley Pass) at mile marker 38

Chapman Reservoir Campground and dispersed camping in the Crosho Lake area are closed.

Updates posted to:

InciWeb

Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office

Elk Fire

Size: 14,549 acres

Containment: 75%

First reported: Aug. 2

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 11 miles east of Meeker

Evacuations 🏠: No current evacuations

Pre-evacuations: No pre-evacuations at this time

The lightning-sparked Elk Fire, first reported on Aug. 2, is burning 11 miles west of Meeker in Rio Blanco County.

Two homes and two outbuildings have burned in the Elk Fire, according to officials in Rio Blanco County, who said crews have made substantial progress when it comes to containment around the perimeter.

On Wednesday, crews will continue reinforcing containment lines off County Road 8 and in the Beaver Creek area as they patrol and mop up any hotspots. They'll also continue working to secure lines on the west side of the fire.

Adams County Fire Smoke from the Elk Fire near the Town of Meeker.

The following road closures are still in effect, according to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office:



CLOSED HIGHWAYS: Highway 13 South Highway 13 Closure Area: in both directions between Piceance Creek Road (15 miles north of Rifle)

RESTRICED TO LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY COUNTY ROADS: County Road 13 (residents who live in the area).

CLOSED COUNTY ROADS: County Road 5, 22, 33, 40, 45, 47, 49, 63, 66, 67, 117,127, 129

The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office said a partial closure of the White River National Forest was also in effect due to the fire within the Blanco Ranger District west of and including the Long-Lost Trail system.

Updates posted to:

Elk and Lee Fire Information

Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office

Lee Fire

Size: 120,650 acres

Containment: 4%

First reported: Aug. 3 at 1 p.m.

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 18 miles southwest of Meeker, Colo.

Evacuations 🏠: County Road 22 (Little Hills) off of County Road 5; at the County Road 76 intersection from County Road 3 to County Road 5; Highway 64 between mile marker 58 and mile marker 67, including those on County Road 127, County Road 129, County Road 66 and Bridgewater Lane

Pre-evacuations: County Road 22 (Little Hills) off of County Road 5, as well as for residents along County Road 33

Three homes and 12 outbuildings have burned so far in the Lee Fire, according to officials in Rio Blanco County, who said crews continued securing firelines around structures and other values at risk Tuesday.

Firefighters will focus Wednesday on improving containment lines west of Highway 13 and south of Highway 64, as they work on constructing firelines around the spot fire below County Road 5.

InciWeb A small dark column of smoke shields the evening sun on the Lee Fire burning in Rio Blanco County, Colorado, August 11.

The following road closures are still in effect for residents in Rio Blanco County:



CLOSED HIGHWAYS: Highway 13 South Highway 13 Closure Area: in both directions between Piceance Creek Road (15 miles north of Rifle)

RESTRICED TO LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY COUNTY ROADS: County Road 13 (residents who live in the area).

CLOSED COUNTY ROADS: County Road 5, 22, 33, 40, 45, 47, 49, 63, 66, 67, 117,127, 129



The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office said a partial closure of the White River National Forest was also in effect due to the fire within the Blanco Ranger District west of and including the Long-Lost Trail system.

Updates posted to:

Elk and Lee Fire Information

Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office

InciWeb

Oak Fire

Size: 75 acres

Contained: 47%

First reported: Aug. 10

Cause: Structure fire

Location: Archuleta County west of Pagosa Springs

Evacuations 🏠: Elk Park subdivision, including Elk Park, as well as Aspen Springs. (Mandatory evacuations will expire at noon Wednesday)

Pre-evacuations: No pre-evacuations at this time

At least one small barn, a pump house, a pergola, a carport, and a camper trailer have sustained significant damage from the Oak Fire burning west of Pagosa Springs, according to fire officials.

No homes have been identified as damaged or lost to the fire, officials said, but Gov. Polis has declared a disaster emergency, which frees up state and federal resources, for this fire. Fire officials said Tuesday that the fire has so far cost $2 million.

Evacuees were told to evacuate to Pagosa Springs High School, and a hotline has been opened for those looking for additional information; the number to call is (970-422-7084).

On Tuesday, the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office said all mandatory evacuations will be lifted at noon Wednesday.

Archuleta County Sheriff's Office

The Pagosa Ranger District issued a temporary closure of the following roads as a safety precaution:



Lower Turkey Springs Road (NFSR 629)

Newt Jack Road (NFSR 919)

Brockover Mesa Road (NFSR 919)

Turkey Springs Trail System East of Lower Turkey Springs Road

The Forest Service advised people to avoid these roads until the road closures are lifted.

The La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) has shut down power to about 192 homes due to the fire.

Updates posted to:

Archuleta County Sheriff's Office

Peninsula Fire

Size: 17 acres

Containment: 80%

First reported: Aug. 8

Cause: ⚡️

Location: Specie Mesa (M44 Road) South of Highway 145, between Norwood and Placerville, Colo.

Evacuations 🏠: No evacuation orders at this time

Pre-evacuations: Laughing Dog and Peninsula subdivisions

The lightning-sparked Peninsula Fire, first reported July 31, is burning south of Highway 145 between Norwood and Placerville in San Miguel County.

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that the Peninsula Fire was 80% contained, with full containment expected within the next 72 hours, depending on weather and fire behavior.

San Miguel County Sheriff's Office

Updates posted to:

San Miguel County Sheriff's Office

West Slope Fire Info

Stoner Mesa Fire

Size: 7,123 acres

Containment: 0%

First reported: July 28

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 20 miles northeast of Dolores

Evacuations 🏠: No current evacuations

Pre-evacuations: No pre-evacuations at this time

The lightning-sparked Stoner Mesa Fire, first reported on July 28, is burning west of Telluride inside the San Juan National Forest in Dolores County.

In a Wednesday update, fire officials said crews worked Tuesday to hold their lines in the face of shifting winds, while other crews focused on implementing strategic plans designed to keep the fire out of the Highway 145 and County Road 38 corridors.

Structure protection crews were working their way across both corridors, assessing homes and taking actions to proactively protect homes, cabins and other structures, they said.

Stoner Mesa Fire Information/Facebook

Meanwhile, fire crews on Taylor Mesa will work to hold and improve their lines along the south edge of the fire, while structure protection crews will be assessing homes, cabins and other structures between Rico and Stoner as well as to the southwest, starting near Johnny Bull Creek.

Management of the fire will transition to the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1.

The San Juan National Forest has implemented a fire area closure in the vicinity of Taylor and Stoner Mesas for the safety of firefighters and the public, fire officials added.

Updates posted to:

Stoner Mesa Fire Information

USDA Forest Service Facebook page

InciWeb

Turner Gulch Fire

Size: 29,068 acres

Contained: 51%

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 8 miles northeast of Gateway, Colo.

Evacuations 🏠: No evacuation orders at this time

Pre-evacuations: All private lands in the Big Creek and Divide Forks Campground Evacuation Zones, including private inholdings in the Uncompahgre National Forest from Forest Road 406 to 409 (seen as the Cold Springs Evacuation Zone on evacuation maps), as well as all private in-holdings in the Ute Creek Evacuation area, which includes areas in the Uncompahgre National Fores.

The Turner Gulch Fire, burning off Highway 141 northeast of the town of Gateway in Mesa County, has burned more than 29,000 acres.

In a Wednesday update, fire officials said burning operations have completed tying the 416.1A trail to the 608 trail in the 2023 Cow Creek prescribed fire area, while other resources completed burning along the 608 trail and tied into the 405.2C road. Fire crews are securing and mopping up those lines, officials added.

Ground resources will be working Wednesday along the western perimeter on the mesa to check for hot spots and build fire line where needed.

Turner Gulch and Wright Draw Fires Information/Facebook

Niche Road is closed due to unsafe conditions, and Divide Road remains closed for safe and operational access. People who need help with sheltering large animals should contact (970) 778-0161 to be connected with options and resources.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been lost.

Updates posted to:

InciWeb

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit Facebook

Twelve Fire

Size: 4,287 acres

Contained: 80%

First reported: Aug. 6

Cause: Unknown

Location: 18 miles west of Maybell, Colo.

Evacuations 🏠: No evacuation orders at this time

Pre-evacuations: No pre-evacuations at this time

The Twelve Fire burning in Moffat County has grown to more than 4,000 acres in size as it continues to burn near Highway 40. However, on Sunday, officials announced that the fire had been downgraded to a Type 4 incident.

No homes have been damaged or destroyed so far, but two outbuildings, a shed and an outhouse, have been lost, deputies said in an update on Aug. 7.

No new updates have been issued since Monday, when BLM officials said that due to cooler temperatures and lighter winds, considerable progress has been made on containment and resources have been released to support other fire activity.

Moffat County Sheriff's Office

Efforts for Twelve Fire Monday will support mop-up and ensure the current perimeter is secure, officials added. Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in effect county-wide.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Though Highway 40 is back open (albeit with speed reductions still in place), Deer Lodge Road, Campground and Boat Launch are currently closed by the National Park Service. Dinosaur National Monument is also closed.

Updates posted to:

Moffat County Sheriff's Office

WILDFIRES THAT HAVE BEEN FULLY CONTAINED

The 107-acre Coulter Creek Fire, which is burning in Carbondale, was fully contained on Aug. 4, just a day after it was first reported by fire officials from the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District. No homes were lost, though one outbuilding was destroyed in the fire. No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

Burning in eastern Utah and parts of Montrose County, Colo., the 17,724-acre Deer Creek Fire was fully contained on Aug. 11. On Aug. 8, the Montrose County Sheriff's Office said evacuation orders for Montrose County due do this fire had been lifted.

The Leroux Fire burning 1.5 miles east of Redlands Mesa in Hotchkiss, Colo. remains 90% contained and is 195 acres in size. Fire officials said in their last regular update on Sunday that the expected full containment by the end of the week ending Aug. 15.

While not fully contained, the U.S. Forest Service is no longer providing any updates on the South Rim Fire, which is burning inside Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in isolated and inaccessible areas. Fire officials said the burn scar from this fire "could lead to rockfall, mud slides, and debris flows that would pose a serious risk to anyone in the East Portal." Ignited by lightning on July 10, the fire was last reported to be 4,232 acres in size and 52% contained.

The Wright Draw Fire, caused by lightning on July 10, about eight miles northeast of Gateway, grew to 466 acres in size before it was fully contained on Aug. 5. No injuries were reported, and no structures were lost, according to fire officials.

The lightning-sparked Windy Gap Fire, first reported Aug. 6, burned 30 acres in Grand County and was fully contained on Monday, Aug.11.