Colorado firefighters use high-tech sandbox to train for wildfires

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado firefighters across several agencies are using new technology to help them better train for wildfires.

Thanks to a grant from the Department of Homeland Security, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office acquired a SimTable, essentially a high-tech sandbox that allows first responders to simulate fires in real-time.

The $100,000 piece of equipment allows crews to train in a more realistic setting than ever before. The table will travel to different agencies over the coming months. Most recently, it was with Arvada Fire.

While it looks like a traditional sandbox, it is able to show firefighters what to expect on the frontlines.



Brian Keating, fire management officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, demonstrates how the SimTable works in the video below:

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office demonstrates wildfire training using new SimTable

Brian Keating, fire management officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, can use data to simulate any scenario inside the SimTable. It's a major upgrade from what first responders had before.

"It was a sandbox with little fire matchbox cars and little toy helicopters and things like that," said Keating, referring to the previous way crews trained.

In a demonstration with Denver7, Keating explained that different colors represent different elevations across Colorado's difficult landscape. By using the colors as a guide, firefighters can sculpt the topography.

"That's what helps us mold the landscape to present that more realistic scenario," he said.

Denver7

Then, by overlaying Google Earth imagery, they're ready to train.

Keating showed us on the map where The Quarry Fire started last summer. With the click of a button, Keating can adjust factors crews run into when fighting wildland fires.

"I can change the wind speed and the direction, and that will affect fire growth," said Keating.

The SimTable even allows him to call in help to see how it impacts the fight.

"We have homes at risk, so I just ordered a heavy air tanker," Keating said.

Wildfire Burned Out: The reality of year-round wildfires in Colorado | A Denver7 special Stephanie Butzer

Beyond training opportunities, Jefferson County sees the tool as a way to help homeowners understand the difference mitigation efforts can make. In mid-April, Jefferson County plans to host a joint training with Douglas County, the U.S. Forest Service, Denver Water, and other fire districts.

"All of these tools that can utilize this data to help make better decisions and ensure the safety of our residents and firefighters... is just critical," said Keating.