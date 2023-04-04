Cause of Sunday's fire in Cimarron Hills deemed suspicious

CIMARRON HILLS, Colo. — Authorities say the Sunday wildfire in Cimarron Hills broke out under suspicious circumstances.

On Sunday, the Cimarron Hills Fire Protection District responded to a fast-moving wildfire, along with 13 other agencies.

They were able to hold the fire at 5.4 acres despite strong winds, low humidity and extremely dry fuel conditions. No injuries or property damage were reported.

The fire was 100% contained and extinguished on Monday.

The fire protection district said while the origin remains under investigation, the cause is considered suspicious.

Residents within a two-mile radius of the fire were under a pre-evacuation order which then became a mandatory evacuation for part of a subdivision along Boreal Drive, Preble Drive and Newt Drive. That was lifted around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The evacuation notice came through the Peak Alerts System. All El Paso County residents are encouraged to sign up for these alerts.