Several homes evacuated after wildland fire breaks out near Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs

DENVER — A wildland fire burning near Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs has forced the evacuation of several nearby homes Sunday.

Residents on Prebel Drive and Boreal Drive, west to Newt Drive are under a mandatory evacuation order, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Residents within a two-mile radius of the fire are being told to prepare to leave.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon near Newt Drive and Highway 24 in Cimarron Hills, a couple of miles northeast of Peterson.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is assisting Cimarron Hills Fire and said heavy fuels are involved.

The area, along with most of the Front Range, is under a red flag warning for high winds and low relative humidity.

Firefighters across the state are battling four other wildfires that started in the last couple of days amid high winds and dry conditions.

This is a developing story