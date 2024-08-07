Bucktail Fire in Montrose County sees 'minimal new growth' into Tuesday as containment grows to 10%

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. — The Bucktail Fire in Montrose County saw "minimal new growth" overnight into Tuesday, the sheriff's office shared in an afternoon update.

The fire is currently 3,788 acres — up slightly from the previous update of 3,738 — and 10% contained.

The fire broke out on Aug. 1 a little more than six miles northeast of Nucla near County Road 25. When firefighters responded, it had already grown to 111 acres on private land. It quickly ballooned to more than 1,700 acres by that evening.

By late Saturday, the fire was 3,155 acres, spreading to Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service land, and was 5% contained, according to Inciweb.

In its Tuesday afternoon update, the Montrose County Sheriff's Office said the fire primarily grew along the south and east sides. Afternoon storms brought increased wind and light rain, but the weather "did not have a noticeable

effect on fire activity."

Below is the latest available map of the Bucktail Fire.

Montrose County Sheriff's Office

There are currently no evacuations for the Bucktail Fire. However, there are some nearby road closures, including 25 Mesa Road to the northwest, Houser Road, Cottonwood Trail, and Highway 90 to the south. A complete list of road closures can be found through this link.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.