Bucktail Fire burning near Nucla on Western Slope reaches 3,515 acres

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. — The Bucktail Fire burning northeast of the small town of Nucla on Colorado's Western Slope has grown to 3,515 acres.

It is 5% contained. No evacuations have been ordered as no structures are threatened, according to fire managers.

5 major fires burning across the Front Range Monday

The fire broke out on Aug. 1 a little more than six miles northeast of Nucla near County Road 25.

When firefighters responded, it had already grown to 111 acres on private land. The below photo shows the fire from that evening, when it spread to 1,760 acres.

Inciweb The Bucktail Fire broke out on Aug. 1, 2024 in Montrose County. This picture shows the fire that evening.

By late Saturday, it was 3,155 acres, spreading to Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service land, and was 5% contained, according to Inciweb.

Fire managers said over the next few days, firefighters will continue to look for opportunities to secure the perimeter and helicopter crews will keep dropping water on the hot spots.

Below is the latest available map of the Bucktail Fire.

Bureau of Land Management

County Road 25 Mesa remains closed to the public from the 25 Mesa/Divide Road intersection to where the pavement starts on 25 Mesa outside of Nucla. Houser Cow Camp Road is closed to Old Highway 90.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place, meaning nobody is permitted to fly drones around the fire, as this interrupts any firefighters' aerial attacks.

Enrique Quintero/Inciweb A Large Airtanker drops retardant on the Bucktail Fire on Aug. 1, 2024.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The community is welcome to come to a meeting with fire managers on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Nucla Community Center, located at 1045 Main St. in Nucla.

On Monday, smoke from the Bucktail Fire may drift into communities in the Gunnison and San Miguel River Valleys, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Nucla and Naturita, which are closest to the fire, will likely see the greater smoke impacts.

An air quality health advisory is in place for western Montrose County until 9 a.m. Tuesday.