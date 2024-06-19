Boulder County offering rebate to residents who implement wildfire mitigation on their properties

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — People living in Boulder County can now earn a rebate if they take wildfire mitigation measures around their homes — whether they rent or own.

“Boulder County is wildfire country. They can happen anywhere in the county at any time of year under the right conditions. Each of us can play an important role in mitigating their effect on our homes and communities,” Jim Webster, Boulder County's program manager for wildfire partners, said. “Our goal is to encourage more of our residents to take action.”

Residents may be eligible for up to $500 if they remove highly flammable vegetation like Junipers from their yards, or replace landscaping with noncombustible materials and replace fencing with fire-resistance materials, Boulder County announced Tuesday. People can also screen or replace vents with one-eighth inch mesh or flame-resistant vents.

Anyone in Boulder County who is actively taking one of these steps to reduce the potential for wildfire spread can apply for the rebate.

Applications are due October 31. Learn more about the program and apply here.

The rebate program is funded by the Wildfire Mitigation Sales Tax that was approved by Boulder County voters in 2022, according to Boulder County leaders.

Rebate for Boulder. Co. residents who implement wildfire mitigation